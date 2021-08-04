UVa doctor facing child pornography charges denied bond

A University of Virginia neurologist facing child pornography charges has been denied bond.

Dr. David Lapides was arrested July 23 and had a bond appeal hearing last week in Charlottesville Circuit Court. He is facing three felony charges: two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession with intent to distribute.

During the hearing, counsel for Lapides argued that he faced threats of physical harm at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. Additionally, Lapides' counsel argued that his family faced an inability to cover household expenses due to his continued incarceration.

The commonwealth argued that sufficient steps to protect the public could not be guaranteed and that Lapides should remain in jail.

After taking Lapides' request under advisement, Judge Humes J. Franklin issued an order Wednesday denying bond.

"The court is not satisfied that sufficient safeguards can be put in place to adequately protect the public as a whole," Franklin wrote.

The case will now return to Charlottesville General District Court, where Lapides has a hearing set for Oct. 7.