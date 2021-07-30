UVa doctor facing child porn charges appeals bond ruling

Lapides is also the father of two young children, one of whom is a toddler, Occhi said. Though she said she understood that a potential condition of release likely would be that Lapides could not have any unmonitored contact with children, Occhi said child care needs are also a concern.

The second character witness called was Dr. Emily Young, a longtime colleague and friend of Lapides.

Young, a psychologist at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, testified that she is a family friend of Lapides and would still trust him to care for her children, even in light of the allegations he faces.

“There are sometimes people who do things that are not wonderful,” she said. “In my experience in my job, internet crimes are not something that translates to the physical world.”

When cross-examined by Platania about whether she has worked with adults accused of possessing child pornography, she said she did not know.

During arguments, Phillips said the testimony had shown that Lapides was not a danger to himself or others and was not a flight risk.

“In fact, he’s been completely the opposite person and there is testimony from Dr. Young that she would continue to trust him with her children,” Phillips said.