Unite the Right lawsuit trial delayed amid COVID-19 concerns

“It is essential that the resumption of criminal jury trials provides the accused with the full measure of trial rights, to include not only a right to a public trial, but one where the jury represents a fair cross-section of the community and will not be distracted during the evidence or rush to judgment during deliberations based on fear of exposure to COVID-19,” Chief U.S District Judge Michael F. Urbanski wrote in a July 10 order.

Aug. 31 is the same day civil jury trials are set to resume, which Urbanksi noted could change depending on the progress of the containment of the virus in the approximate two months since the order was issued.

In an Aug. 25 order, U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon agreed to delay the Sines v. Kessler trial, citing the health risks a jury trial may pose.

“There are nine plaintiffs, and twenty individual and organizational defendants,” Moon wrote. “Considering the health risks presented by COVID-19 in this District and Virginia, and considering the nature of this case and the projected extensive breadth and scope of this trial, the Court finds good cause to continue the trial.”