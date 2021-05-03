Unionville man facing felony charges in double fatal wreck in Orange County

CULPEPER — A Unionville man is facing three felony charges in a two-vehicle wreck that killed two people Saturday on Route 522 in Orange County.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, the crash occurred at 6:11 p.m. at the intersection of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 650 (Independence Road).

A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Independence Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a northbound 2021 Honda CRV. The impact caused the Chevrolet to collide with an embankment and overturn.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Michael E. Sprouse, 43, of Unionville, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. Sprouse was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, Ralph T. Plasse, 54, and a passenger, Stacy L. Plasse, 44, both of Unionville, died at the scene as a result of their injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Sprouse was charged with two felony counts of driving under the influence manslaughter, one felony count of driving under the influence and one count of failing to stop at a stop sign. He is being held without bond and will be transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail once he is released from the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.