Under new director, dispatch center turns fortunes around

In March 2019, Neulen resigned prior to a board meeting at which his resignation was accepted. A recent addition to the board, UVa representative Tom Berry was appointed interim director.

The loss of Neulen did not sit well with the center’s dispatchers, who came to work to find the director’s office cleaned out and empty. Many took to social media, calling Neulen “great for the center” and criticizing the board for not working with him and counseled colleagues to “dust off resumes” and look for other jobs.

In July 2019, the board hired Saxton. While he set to work, the board that hired him lost a quorum of members and brought on five new directors.

In the meantime, the board itself changed. Only four of the board’s current nine members were on the board in 2019, three were on the board in 2018 and two remain from 2017.

Longo said the current board reads from the same page.

“I’ve been pleased with the way the board works with each other,” he said. “We challenge each other on those things we don’t agree with, but it’s respectful. I think we all want the same thing and that’s what’s best for the center and the community.”