Police have arrested two juveniles, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, in connection to an Easter morning carjacking in Crozet earlier this year.

The pair was arrested "over the last weekend," according to a statement from the Albemarle County Police Department released Friday.

The unnamed minors have been charged with carjacking, using or displaying a firearm in the commission of a felony and the possession or transportation of a firearm under the age of 18.

They are being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers said they responded to a reported carjacking in the 1200 block of Blue Ridge Avenue in a residential area near downtown Crozet at about 3:11 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a Lyft driver had picked up two individuals in the 600 block of Elizabeth Avenue in the City of Charlottesville and transported them to Crozet,” the police department said in a statement at the time. “After arriving in Crozet, the suspects displayed a firearm and told the Lyft driver to exit the car. The suspects then fled in the stolen vehicle.”

The stolen vehicle, a white 2015 Toyota Corolla, was seen headed toward Jarmans Gap, according to reports.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, police said.

The car was discovered in Waynesboro on Sunday evening, a police spokeswoman told The Daily Progress a day after the incident.