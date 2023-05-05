Police have arrested two juveniles, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, in connection to an Easter morning carjacking in Crozet earlier this year.
The pair was arrested "over the last weekend," according to a statement from the Albemarle County Police Department released Friday.
The unnamed minors have been charged with carjacking, using or displaying a firearm in the commission of a felony and the possession or transportation of a firearm under the age of 18.
They are being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center.
Officers said they responded to a reported carjacking in the 1200 block of Blue Ridge Avenue in a residential area near downtown Crozet at about 3:11 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
“Upon arrival, officers discovered a Lyft driver had picked up two individuals in the 600 block of Elizabeth Avenue in the City of Charlottesville and transported them to Crozet,” the police department said in a statement at the time. “After arriving in Crozet, the suspects displayed a firearm and told the Lyft driver to exit the car. The suspects then fled in the stolen vehicle.”
The stolen vehicle, a white 2015 Toyota Corolla, was seen headed toward Jarmans Gap, according to reports.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, police said.