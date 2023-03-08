Two men have been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for a 2021 armed home invasion in Albemarle County.

Traevon Gray, 21, and Damon Williams, 23, pleaded guilty in November of last year to one count each of what the U.S. Department of Justice identified as “Hobbs Act Robbery.”

Under the Hobbs Act, a conviction requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knowingly or willfully committed, or attempted or conspired to commit, robbery or extortion and that the defendant's conduct affected interstate commerce.

Gray and Williams were sentenced on Monday to 51 months, each, in federal prison.

Gray and Williams were arrested for the October 2021 armed home invasion of an Albemarle County residence.

According to court documents, the two men used firearms as they broke into the home through a backdoor and forced the resident inside from his upstairs bedroom and into the kitchen. There, they ordered him to lie facedown on the floor, documents say.

“After stealing approximately two pounds of marijuana, several thousand dollars, a firearm, drug paraphernalia, and other valuables, the assailants bound the victim’s hands with tape, punched him in the face, and pushed him into the kitchen pantry,” according to a DOJ statement issued Tuesday. “After the robbery, Gray and Williams fled to Spartanburg, South Carolina where they divided up the robbery proceeds.”

The FBI’s Richmond Safe Streets Task Force and the Albemarle County Police Department investigated the case, leading to Gray and Williams’ arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather L. Carlton prosecuted the case for the United States in court.

“The Department of Justice will continue to use every tool possible to address violent crime in our communities,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in a Tuesday statement. “This outcome proves that those individuals who use firearms to harm others will be held accountable in federal court.”

“Addressing violent crime is a priority for the FBI,” Stanley M. Meador, special agent in charge of the FBI Richmond division, said in his own statement. “These sentencings reflect the Bureau’s commitment to working with our law enforcement partners to identify and hold those responsible accountable.”