Two bicyclists struck in hit-and-run on Route 151 in Nelson

Two bicyclists were struck in a hit-and-run in Nelson County on Saturday.

The crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Route 151, approximately a tenth of a mile south of Devils Backbone Brewery, according to the Virginia State Police.

The bicyclists were traveling south in the far right of the lane, according to police, when they were struck by a vehicle, whose driver fled the scene.

One bicyclist, a 54-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The second bicyclist, a 36-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, suffered minor injuries.

Both women were wearing helmets with headlights and reflective vests, police said. Their bicycles were equipped with flashing lights.

Evidence collected at the scene suggests the striking vehicle was a dark gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited. The Cherokee will be missing its passenger-side mirror and may have a damaged right headlight. It may have additional damage to the front passenger side.

Police encourage anyone with information to call (434) 352-7128 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

— Staff reports