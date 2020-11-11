Two arrested in connection to October Mallside Forest Court homicide

Albemarle County Police arrested two people Wednesday in connection with the Oct. 16 killing of Gabriel Joseph Price in the 800 block of Mallside Forest Court.

Police charged 20-year-old Cordonte Douglas Horton, of Charlottesville, and a 15-year-old individual from Charlottesville with second-degree murder, robbery and other firearms offenses.

During the course of the investigation, 20-year-old Jalen Maurice Fitch of Albemarle County was arrested on drug and weapons charges. He was on house arrest after he was released from Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail as a COVID-19 precaution.

Those with information about Price’s death are asked to contact investigators at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.