Trial for man charged with 2004 slaying continued

Some time after examination and identification, the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office released Hicks’ remains to his family, who cremated them.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to court documents, the commonwealth plans to argue that Hicks was killed by a bullet to the head and not by a knife or by dismemberment.

However, some of the evidence the commonwealth plans to use as evidence of Hicks’ identity has been called into question.

Per a motion to exclude evidence, counsel for Moore is arguing that the dental records used to determine Hicks’ identity are not adequate. Specifically, Moore’s attorney Blair D. Howard is arguing that the commonwealth has not provided a report from an expert that the dental records belong to Hicks.

Though records were obtained from Hicks’ dental office, the office is no longer in possession of the records and the records being cited by the commonwealth were obtained by Hicks’ wife and handed over to the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s office in 2014.

Additionally, Howard claims the x-rays have not been appropriately identified by anyone who worked at the dental office Hicks went to.