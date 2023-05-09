Three Charlottesville City Schools went into “lock down status” on Tuesday afternoon due to an active threat on the scene, according to a statement from the Charlottesville Police Department.

The lockdown was triggered when a trespasser appeared on the Buford Middle School campus, the police department wrote in a Facebook post at 1:23 p.m. on Tuesday. A police spokesman directed The Daily Progress to Facebook in a response to a request for more information about the trespasser.

Police are currently searching for 22-year-old Dionte Ruffin, the Albemarle County resident who is suspected of trespassing at Buford on Tuesday. Ruffin is currently wanted on unrelated charges, according to a statement from the Charlottesville Police Department.

“All students and staff are safe, but because of a trespasser outside on the Buford campus, we have placed Buford classes on lockdown,” Charlottesville City Schools said in a statement on the CPD Facebook page. “We have announced to students and staff that there is no danger inside the building. Because the trespasser has a possible connection with Greenbrier and Charlottesville High School, classes at these two schools are remaining inside, and police are on site there out of an abundance of caution.”

Each of the schools were placed on "modified lock downs" according to the Facebook post.

Once CCS lifted the lockdown statuses on Tuesday afternoon, police remained on the school campuses to “assist with dismissal” even though there was “no threat to schools or the community,” CCS said in a final update via the CPD Facebook page.

CPD is asking anyone with information about Ruffin's whereabouts to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.