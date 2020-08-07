Three years removed from Unite the Right, court cases inch toward resolution

This past spring, defendants Michael Smith, Michael Tubbs, League of the South, Traditionalist Worker Party, Matthew Parrott and Jeff Schoep filed various motions to dismiss the case, essentially arguing that Harris failed to state specific claims against them.

At the end of June, Senior U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon ordered counsel for Harris to explain why the case should not be dismissed for failure to prosecute the case and failure to timely respond to dispositive motions, as was required in March.

Counsel for Harris responded a week later, arguing that when there are “well-pleaded factual allegations, a court should assume their veracity and then determine whether they plausibly give rise to an entitlement to relief.”

“Defendants’ arguments rest on the assertion that although third-parties at the Unite the Right rally conspired to act and actually acted in a violent, intimidating, and threatening manner, Plaintiff had not pleaded any facts that Defendants personally conspired to act or actually acted in a concerted manner with these third-party tortfeasors,” the response on behalf of Harris reads. “However, because conspiracies are by their nature ‘secretive operations,’ they frequently ‘have to be proven by circumstantial, rather than direct, evidence.’”