Tenants urged to take advantage of rent relief as the end of eviction moratorium looms

With less than a month remaining of the last federal eviction moratorium extension, Charlottesville-area housing advocates are encouraging tenants in need to seek rent relief.

On June 24, President Joe Biden’s administration extended the nationwide Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention ban on evictions until July 31 to help millions of tenants unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic. However, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, cautioned that this will be the final extension of the moratorium.

One in three Virginia households is very or somewhat likely to face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Locally and throughout most of Virginia, an increase in total evictions has not been seen in large part because of the various moratoriums, according to Caroline Klosko, of the Legal Aid Justice Center.

However, the center has seen trends, Klosko said, pointing to an increase in what they have dubbed pretextual evictions — evictions that purport to be about something other than rent but that likely would not have been filed if the tenant had been paying rent.