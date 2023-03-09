Police have arrested and charged a Charlottesville teenager for the late February shooting that killed a man inside a pickup truck that then crashed into a parked car in the city's 10th & Page neighborhood.

The police department announced Thursday that 19-year-old Raymaqu'a Antonio Nicholas had been arrested on Wednesday for the Feb. 22 murder of 20-year-old Gordonsville resident Nicklous Pendleton.

Nicholas is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said that Nicholas was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story.