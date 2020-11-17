Former teacher pleads guilty in Louisa to sexting special-needs student

A former teacher at a Henrico County school for children with special-needs pleaded guilty Monday in Louisa County Circuit Court to soliciting a minor for nude photographs.

Ronald Jenkins Jr., 26, of Richmond pleaded guilty to two charges related to soliciting child pornography from a 16-year-old student, according to a news release from the Louisa commonwealth’s attorney office.

Per the release, the school discovered that Jenkins was asking a student with special-needs for inappropriate photos. Jenkins spoke to the child at school to get her phone number and then requested inappropriate pictures from the minor. During the investigation communications and inappropriate images were found on a confiscated cellphone.

According to court records, Jenkins will be sentenced Jan. 21. He faces up to 20 years of incarceration for first charge and up to 10 years for the other.

