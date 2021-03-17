Szwabowski outlines platform at virtual event

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Such a program would require approval from the state General Assembly, for which Szwabowski said he would advocate.

Another facet of Szwabowski’s platform is ending the “school-to-prison pipeline,” which he said is leading to too many juveniles with felony charges.

To end this trend, Szwabowski said he would emulate a program used in Fairfax County, which uses redirection methods and centers around efforts for the charged juvenile to repair harm.

“Restorative justice in particular is an interesting model to use on juveniles because restorative justice kind of flips the script,” he said. “Instead of having the juvenile as the protagonist in the story, it centers the victim in the story and sees what the victim wants to be made whole.”

Other parts of Szwabowski’s platform can be found on his website, rayforca.com, and include establishing a community advisory group and working with groups such as the Innocence Project to re-examine past sentences.

The Democratic primary is June 8.