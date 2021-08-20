Survey reveals dissatisfaction within Charlottesville Police Department

In the 17-question survey, a majority of respondents said they don’t feel supported by the department’s leadership and that they have considered other career options. Additionally, a majority said Brackney, in her role as a leader, makes them feel less secure in their careers and that they don’t believe she has the best interests of the department in mind.

“The men and women of the Charlottesville City Police Department are hurting,” Wells wrote in a letter, adding that the officers have lost faith in the department's leadership.

Sixty-five people took the survey, which Wells said was open only to police officers, rebutting part of the city’s statement. The city noted in its statement that membership in the PBA includes many individuals who are not current employees, as well as all sworn and retired law enforcement personnel and law enforcement support personnel employed by any public employer.

The PBA survey followed an internal city survey — the results of which haven’t been made public yet.

According to the city’s statement, CPD conducted the internal survey in August 2020 and received approximately 85 responses, which “invited officers to submit comments containing personnel information regarding identifiable supervisors and staff.”

“Before command staff could sort through and analyze all the information, the city began receiving [Freedom of Information Act] requests for the forms,” the statement said. “A decision was made to maintain the confidentiality of the information provided regarding identifiable individuals, in order that the results could be considered and utilized in a productive manner. To date only singularly redacted survey forms have been publicly released to FOIA requesters.”

