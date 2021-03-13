Stray bullet nearly hits sleeping child

A bullet narrowly missed a sleeping child Saturday morning, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

According to a news release from the city police, officers responded to a shots fired call at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Hardy Drive. One of the bullets traveled two blocks, hitting a house in the 800 block of Anderson Street and narrowly missing a child asleep in their bed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is the third shots fired incident this week, according to the city police.

Just after midnight on March 8, more than two dozen shots were fired in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue and on Friday around eight to 10 shots were reported in the 900 block of Nassau Street. No one was injured in either incident.

These cases remain under investigation and the city police urge those with any information, please contact the department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

— Staff reports