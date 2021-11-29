Staunton man arrested in connection with vehicle chase, crash

The Albemarle County Police Department and U.S. Marshals arrested a Staunton man Monday following a vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash on Interstate 64, according to a news release.

Richard Knight, 38, sustained minor injuries in the crash on I-64 westbound near the Ivy exit, police said. Lanes in both directions of the interstate were closed temporarily Monday while officers investigated.

Knight had several outstanding warrants against him from Staunton, Virginia State Police and Augusta County, police said. Earlier on Monday, the U.S. Marshals and ACPS received information about Knight, who was located on the 900 block of Hilton Heights Road, which is near Walmart and Sam’s Club.

When officers approached, ACPS said that the subject fled in a vehicle, hitting police cars and an officer, according to the news release. The officer did not require treatment.

While traveling southbound on U.S. 29, the subject struck another vehicle. Once on I-64, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median near the Ivy exit, according to the release. The driver fled on foot after the crash but was ultimately arrested.

Knight was identified as the subject after he was taken into custody, police said. He was charged with carjacking, multiple counts of felony eluding and grand larceny, communicating threats to kill in writing, a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, assault and battery, reckless driving, credit card larceny and failure to register as a sex offender.