State Supreme Court to hear Charlottesville statues appeal

Additionally, the appeal argues that awarding of attorneys’ fees is not permitted under that state code section because Moore ruled that no damages would be awarded to the plaintiffs because the statues were not physically harmed. Earlier this year, Moore awarded plaintiffs’ counsel approximately $364,000 in attorneys’ fees.

“The city persistently noted that [the plaintiffs’] various complaints alleged no physical harm to the statues causing any damages recoverable under the statute, and therefore there could be no basis for award of attorneys’ fees, or any other relief, under [state code],” the appeal reads. “Predictably, [the plaintiffs] did not, at trial, prove any damages recoverable under [state code], because no damages were necessary for the expressed statutory purposes.”

In a response filed in July, counsel for the plaintiffs argues in part that there are no reversible errors present in the city’s petition for appeal and that the plaintiffs had standing to seek injunctive relief and damages.