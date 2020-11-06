State supreme court focuses on retroactivity of statues law during Charlottesville hearing

She drew parallels to the 1887 Richmond v. Henrico Board of Supervisors case, which said a locality that is the owner of the property is entitled to protection, even the event of a change in regulation at the state level, once it has established a public use on its property.

Had a city erected the statues under state authority then it would be aware that it had less property rights and duties and obligations it would otherwise not have.

Arguing on behalf of the plaintiffs, Kevin Walsh, a University of Richmond law professor, took issue with Robertson’s interpretation of code section 15.2-1812. There are four purposes listed for which damages may be awarded, he said, including preserving and restoring a monument to pre-encroachment conditions.

Not long into Walsh’s argument Kelsey again raised the retroactivity question.

“Logically speaking, and literally speaking, I'm struggling with whether or not this statute can be interpreted to go back in time to the 1920s,” he said. “Now, I see where the Code Commission has made their statement, but our duty is to read statutes as they're written, not as they should have been written.”