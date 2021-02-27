State police detonate suspicious item near Downtown Mall

Virginia State Police Saturday morning detonated a "suspicious device" in downtown Charlottesville.

According to authorities, city police and fire responded to the 100 block of 4th Street SE around 6 a.m. for a report of a suspicious device.

In a news release, police said the surrounding area was secured, an investigation ensued and the VSP Bomb Squad was consulted and responded to the scene.

According to a post city police social media, the device was detonated around 9:35 a.m.

CPD’s forensic investigators are processing the scene and have collected evidence, according to police, which will be sent to the Virginia Division of Forensic Science for analysis. The surrounding area has also been swept for any additional devices or concerns.

To report any information relevant to this incident, contact CPD at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Police said a reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.