Spencer squirms as rally plaintiffs push for details

Bloch quoted prior deposition testimony from Spencer in which he said, “at some point, the alt-right decided to surround the protesters.” Spencer claimed this was a similar sentiment to what he just said, a claim he made often Thursday when presented with prior comments that appeared to conflict with his trial testimony.

The jury and Spencer were also presented with a video from that night that depicted Spencer standing near the statue as someone nearby said, “We need some more people to fill in this way to block these guys off.”

“The fact of the matter is, Mr. Spencer, you surrounded them at the statue and you wouldn't let them out, isn't that true?” Bloch said before presenting the defendant with one of his tweets.

The Aug. 11, 2017, tweet said: “They surrounded the statue. They wouldn’t let us out. Spencer quote-tweeted that post the same day, with the defendant adding “Fact check: true.”

Earlier in the proceeding, Spencer was asked about his use of slurs, which the defendant said he does not believe in using publicly.

“I don't believe in demeaning anyone to their face,” Spencer said. “In any circumstance, that's nasty.”