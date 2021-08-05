Some charges dropped, others certified in heavy gunfire incident on Corner

The first witness called was Sgt. Todd McNerney, who was working the midnight shift on the night of the incident.

According to McNerney’s testimony, he was filling out paperwork in his patrol car when he heard several gunshots come from the Elliewood Avenue Parking Garage area.

“As I walked up the sidewalk toward the garage, I saw a white sedan driving toward me with smoke coming out of its front left,” he said. “I told the driver to stop and the vehicle passed me before pulling over into a lot.”

The driver got out with his hands raised and said he was not the one doing the shooting, McNerney said. After telling the man to stay put, McNerney said he heard more gunfire and saw a heavyset Black man fire "at least one shot."

The man, whom McNerney later identified as Bolden, made eye contact and then ran, the officer said. Bolden then ran into Coupe’s, a restaurant and bar, where he was eventually detained, McNerney said.

The second officer called to testify, Ryan Blackwell, testified that he participated in collecting a firearm. After being pointed toward the direction of the weapon by bouncers from Coupe’s, Blackwell said he located it in an alcove in an alleyway.