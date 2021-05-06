 Skip to main content
Shots fired on Hardy Drive, 103rd such report in Charlottesville this year
Shots fired on Hardy Drive, 103rd such report in Charlottesville this year

Charlottesville police officers recovered 12 bullet casings in the 800 block of Hardy Drive following a report of shots fired.

No one was injured by the shots and no damage to property was reported. Officers responded to the report at 12:07 a.m. Thursday.

The incident is the 103rd report of shots fired that city officers have responded to this year, police department spokesman Tyler Hawn said.

Authorities are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the police at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

