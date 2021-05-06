Shots fired on Hardy Drive, 103rd such report in Charlottesville this year

Charlottesville police officers recovered 12 bullet casings in the 800 block of Hardy Drive following a report of shots fired.

No one was injured by the shots and no damage to property was reported. Officers responded to the report at 12:07 a.m. Thursday.

The incident is the 103rd report of shots fired that city officers have responded to this year, police department spokesman Tyler Hawn said.

Authorities are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the police at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.