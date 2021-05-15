 Skip to main content
Shooting on Peyton Drive in Albemarle sends one to the hospital
Albemarle County police are investigating a shooting on Peyton Drive.

According to police, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call for a shooting at 2334 Peyton Drive. One male victim was transported by personal vehicle to the University of Virginia Medical Center before officers arrived to investigate, and is reportedly in stable condition.

Police said they do not have a suspect, but officers believe there is no threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with more information related to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or email crimestoppers@albemarle.org

— Staff reports

