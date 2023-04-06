The Albemarle County police issued a shelter-in-place warning Thursday afternoon for the Greenwood area due to a reported mentally unstable man with a firearm in the area.

The police department tweeted at 4:27 p.m. that a shelter-in-place warning had been issued for a 4-mile radius surrounding 1041 Greenwood Road.

That is an extension of the 3-mile radius the police department originally announced on Twitter at 2:52 p.m.

“ACPD is in that area looking for a 23 y/o white male with a firearm who is currently experiencing a mental health crisis,” the police department posted in its original tweet. “Anyone who sees this individual should call 911.”

There is a heavy police presence in the area, according to police, and people are advised to avoid the area.

Albemarle County police spokeswoman Bridgette Butynski told The Daily Progress Thursday afternoon that there were no updates outside of the information posted on social media.

This is a developing story.