A man convicted of sex trafficking in 2018 accepted a reduced sentence plea agreement Thursday, bringing a multi-year legal saga to an end.
In April 2018, after a two-week trial in Albemarle County Circuit Court, a jury found Quincy Edwards, 36, guilty of trafficking a West Virginia woman who said she was forced into having sex with as many as 20 men a day in several cities in exchange for heroin. Edwards was convicted of 10 counts of commercial sex trafficking and procuring a person for financial gain. He previously had pleaded guilty to two counts of pandering, or receiving money through prostitution.
The 12-person jury found him not guilty of abduction, use of a firearm in an abduction and extortion, and recommended an active sentence of 22 years, in part because of minimum sentences set force in sentencing guidelines.
However, not long after his trial, Edwards’attorney, Janice Redinger, asserted that her client’s right to due process was violated by how the commonwealth charged him and argued the case and how Judge Cheryl Higgins decided the case. Redinger asked for a mistrial and a dismissal of Edwards’ conviction.
She also took issue with the victim’s testimony, which she argued was inconsistent with the evidence presented by the defense, an argument she reiterated during a hearing in Albemarle's Circuit Court on Thursday.
In November 2018, Higgins ruled on several motions from Redinger, denying most and taking a few under advisement. Due in part to issues obtaining transcripts related to the trial, the case languished for almost two years before a plea agreement was presented Thursday.
The plea agreement dropped one of Edwards’ sex trafficking convictions, two pandering convictions and several other charges mostly related to drugs, and reduced his sentence to seven years.
As a provision of the plea agreement, Edwards entered a guilty plea to nine sex trafficking charges and will not be allowed to appeal the verdict, preventing the chance of the victim needing to testify again.
According to Richard Farley, of the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, the victim was aware of the plea agreement and said, “I’m OK with it.”
“The commonwealth finds this plea agreement strikes a balance between the defendant accepting responsibility, punishment and removing the uncertainty of appeal or retrial,” he said.
Redinger said the case had been the longest ongoing criminal case she’d ever worked on, with Edwards’ arrest stretching back to 2015. Edwards has been held without bond since that arrest and is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
According to Redinger, the Albemarle County Police Department lost crucial, potentially exculpatory, evidence and said she believed that the victim may have committed perjury during her testimony.
Redinger also highlighted confusion from jurors, who she said asked questions during the trial that indicated they thought the 10 sex trafficking charges referred to sexual acts, which she argued shows that the jury thought the state was prosecuting prostitution and confusing the issue.
Even though various aspects of Redinger’s trial complaints had not been resolved, she said the plea agreement seemed appropriate.
“I had no expectation that any of these arguments would necessarily win the day, but they were certainly merited,” she said.
Higgins accepted the plea agreement, sentencing Edwards to an active-term of seven years. Upon release, Edwards will be subject to one year of supervised probation and must remain on good behavior for 10 years. He will receive credit for time served.
After the hearing, Redinger said she is largely pleased with the plea agreement, but had initially tried to get the sentence reduced to the approximate five years already served.
“The fact of the matter is that he shouldn’t have been charged the way he was — he should have only been charged for pimping because that’s what he did,” she said. “But he accepted the agreement and the guilty convictions included.”
Robert Tracci, a former Albemarle commonwealth’s attorney who oversaw the prosecution of the 2018 trial, took issue with the sentence reduction and placed the blame on the current commonwealth’s attorney.
“Today's action by Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Hingeley disregards the jury's verdict and sentencing recommendation and undermines accountability and deterrence in this and future sex trafficking offenses in Albemarle County,” Tracci said.
