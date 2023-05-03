The Charlottesville Police Department announced on Wednesday that a second arrest had been made in relation to the fatal February shooting on Hardy Drive in Charlottesville’s 10th & Page neighborhood.

Robert James Wayne, 33, of Charlottesville was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with 14 separate charges, a mix of drug and gun charges, after police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 400 block of 10th Street near the Dairy Market.

Police said the warrant was executed with assistance from the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement team.

Wayne is the second man the city has arrested in connection with the Feb. 22 shooting that left 20-year-old Gordonsville resident Nicklous Gregory Pendleton dead.

Pendleton was driving in the 800 block of Hardy Drive when police said someone shot into the pickup truck he was inside. The truck collided with another vehicle parked at the intersection of Hardy and Page Street.

In early March, police arrested 19-year-old Raymaqu’a Antonio Nicholas of Charlottesville. Nicholas was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

It is unclear what was Wayne’s involvement in the shooting versus Nicholas. Police spokesman Kyle Ervin provided no further details outside of prepared statement from the department.

Wayne has been charged with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana and cocaine, possession of a firearm along with those drugs and possession of those drugs with the intent to manufacture or sell.

Authorities also seized roughly 5 pounds of marijuana, 156 grams of cocaine, three semi-automatic firearms, a revolver, seven rifle magazines and assorted ammunition and $4,600 from the residence on 10th Street, according to the department’s statement.

Wayne is being held in Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The Charlottesville area has seen a recent rise in gun violence.

Gunfire in Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County has taken the lives of 14 people and left 22 others injured since September of last year, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally.

Police have said their investigation into the Feb. 22 shooting is ongoing and have asked anyone with any information pertaining to the case to contact the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (434) 977-4000 or the Charlottesville Police Department directly at (434) 970-3280.