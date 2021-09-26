SCOVA: city police officer's training injury is compensable

Per court documents, after a hearing before a deputy commissioner from the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission, Sclafani’s claim was initially denied because, although Sclafani had clearly suffered an injury, he failed to establish an identifiable incident or sudden precipitating event that caused the injury. Sclafani requested a review by the full Commission, which reversed the deputy commissioner’s ruling and entered an award of benefits. The award amount is not specified in the court documents.

The case then worked its way through the court system, with the city appealing eventually a decision made in favor of of Sclafani by the Virginia Court of Appeals in 2019.

In August, Justice Cleo E. Powell affirmed the Court of Appeals’ decision while also indicating that she agreed with the city’s argument that Sclafania had not indicated a precise moment of injury.

Despite this, Powell wrote that the evidence that Sclafani had been injured during training “was uncontradicted and we cannot say that it was inherently incredible or inconsistent with the other facts in the record.”