Scottsville woman to serve 16 years in prison for death of daughter

According to Mirsky’s 17-year-old son, on the night Kayla died, their mother had forced the 19-year-old, who was autistic, to stand in the corner for hours. This was a common punishment, he said — so common that Kayla had learned to sleep standing up.

However, on this particular night, when Kayla started to fall asleep, she was unable to continue standing and Mirsky forced the teen to stand outside in the cold to “wake her up.”

“It was the kind of cold that as soon as you were outside, your first instinct was to go inside,” the 17-year-old said. “It was very, very cold.”

The next morning, he said he was awoken by Mirsky, who had found Kayla unresponsive by the door outside. After he and Mirsky attempted to revive Kayla with blankets and warm water, he said Mirsky asked him and his sisters to clean the dog cages before she called the authorities.

Mirsky’s 14-year-old daughter also testified, pointing to the physical abuse her mother inflicted on her and her siblings. Their mother would hit them, burn them with a stun gun and step on their stomachs so they could not breathe, the daughter said.

Though all the children were physically abused, the worst abuse was directed at Kayla, the 14-year-old testified.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}