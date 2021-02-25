 Skip to main content
Scottsville man charged with misdemeanor sexual battery
Scottsville man charged with misdemeanor sexual battery

Keith Wayne Shifflett

Shifflett

 SUBMITTED IMAGE

A Scottsville man has been charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

Keith Wayne Shifflett, 43, was arrested following a Feb. 8 report of the incident, a news release from the county police said. The charge arises from a Jan. 3 incident that occurred in southern Albemarle County, according to online court records.

Shifflett was charged with a single count of misdemeanor sexual battery on Feb. 19 and is set to appear in Albemarle County General District Court on April 13.

He is currently released on bail.

No further details were available Thursday.

Th investigation is ongoing and those with information are encouraged to contact Albemarle police Detective Michael Schneider at (434) 296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

—  Staff reports

