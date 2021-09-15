Schilling lawsuit comes under scrutiny of the court

Schilling claims his right to vote was violated, that he was the subject of voter intimidation and that he was the victim of assault, battery and false imprisonment at the hands of the two unnamed poll workers.

In July, lawyers for Washburne and Mallek filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the defendants cannot be found liable under the doctrine of “respondeat superior” -- which holds an employer or principal legally responsible for the wrongful acts of an employee -- and that the actions described do not establish a violation of Schilling’s statutory or constitutional rights.

This argument was advanced during a video hearing Wednesday in which attorney Jim Guynn represented the defense.

According to Guynn, nothing in the U.S. Constitution gives an undisputed right to vote.

“There is the 15th amendment that gives the former slaves the right to vote, the amendment that gives women the right to vote and there's the 23rd amendment which gives 18-year-olds the right to vote,” he said. “But otherwise, there's not a constitutional right necessarily to vote. As an example, many states don't allow felons to vote and that's not considered unconstitutional.”