Schilling contests defendants' arguments ahead of lawsuit dismissal hearing

Ahead of a hearing on a motion to dismiss his lawsuit, Rob Schilling filed a response contesting arguments that his lawsuit was based just on a six-minute voting delay.

Schilling, a local radio host, filed the suit in June in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia after he claimed he was briefly prevented from voting during the June 8 Democratic primary election in Albemarle County due to a face mask dispute. The lawsuit names as defendants county Registrar Jake Washburne, Election Officer Leo Mallek and two unnamed poll workers.

According to Schilling’s lawsuit, he did not wear a mask when he went to vote at the Woodbrook precinct on June 8. Per the lawsuit, Washburne previously had told Schilling that masks were not required in polling locations. The loosened mask requirements were the result of changes in state mask mandates in the wake of widespread COVID-19 vaccinations.

When he went to vote, Schilling said, he was asked to wear a mask by Mallek and, after he refused, he claims in the lawsuit that two poll workers placed their hands on his arms and/or shoulders and tried to convince him to leave. After a poll worker not named in the lawsuit placed a call to Washburne, Schilling was able to cast his ballot.