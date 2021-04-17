Russian literature goes to jail to help answer life's big questions

Kaufman touched base with Kumer and found a willing partner. He believes the dedication of the jail and prosecutorial staffs will make a difference.

“They’ve been involved every step of the way and there’s been enthusiasm every step of the way,” Kaufman said. “One of the things that’s really important is to have a partner who’s not just OK with this but excited about it. That is, in fact, the case. We’ve been planning this for a year now.”

Kaufman said the combination of literature, interaction between college students and jail students and the fact that the course offers college credit, create a chance for all involved to see their lives change.

That’s especially important in current times, he noted.

“I’ve been aware of and part of these conversations that have been happening about racial equity and social justice and mass incarceration and what we can do about them as a community and a country. I’ve been very interested in these questions and it strikes me that now is a very appropriate time to bring a program like this to the county jail,” Kaufman said.