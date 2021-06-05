Resolving Charlottesville's violence problem is a complex matter

Instead of looking at community violence as an issue of crime, Gilmore said the B.U.C.K. Squad treats the violence as an issue of public health. Framed that way, their efforts require different, more difficult work that takes time.

Most of the people the B.U.C.K. Squad works with are men under the age of 25 who have been identified as “high-risk participants,” Gilmore said. These young men are often dealing with childhood trauma and they are guided through a healing process that directs them toward health services the squad has partnered with, such as the Region Ten Community Services Board.

This method has seen results, Gilmore said, as shots-fired incidents in the South First Street area have dropped in recent months. The key has been building trust and using relationships within the community to gain respect, he said.

“As I always say, you eat an elephant one bite at a time; we can’t tell these guys, ‘Look, stop selling drugs, you can’t take care of your family,’” he said. “But one thing we can ask them to do is, why they’re out here doing what they do, don’t carry guns and shut down the block for two hours of the day, so the kids can play and don’t need to worry about nobody coming out here buying drugs.”