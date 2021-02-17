Remains of Alexis Murphy found in Nelson County

The remains of Nelson County teenager Alexis Tiara Murphy, who went missing more than seven years ago, were recovered in Nelson County late last year, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post that it, along with the FBI's Richmond Division and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office, found the remains of Murphy, 17, of Nelson on Dec. 3.

Murphy disappeared on Aug. 3, 2013, and was last seen at a gas station in Lovingston. Randy Taylor, of Nelson County, in 2014 was sentenced to two life sentences for her murder. His appeal was later denied.

According to the sheriff's office, Murphy's remains were found on private property near Stagebridge Road, along U.S. 29 in Lovingston. Her body was identified by the Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond on Feb. 5, authorities said. The sheriff's office waited to publicize the discovery in order to give Murphy's family time to grieve and make arrangement, the news release said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}