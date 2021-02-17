Remains of Alexis Murphy found in Nelson County

The remains of Nelson County teenager Alexis Tiara Murphy, who went missing more than seven years ago, were recovered in Nelson County late last year, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post that it, along with the FBI's Richmond Division and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office, found the remains of Murphy, 17, of Nelson on Dec. 3.
Murphy disappeared on Aug. 3, 2013, and was last seen at a gas station in Lovingston. Randy Taylor, of Nelson County, in 2014 was sentenced to two life sentences for her murder. His appeal was later denied.
According to the sheriff's office, Murphy's remains were found on private property near Stagebridge Road, along U.S. 29 in Lovingston. Her body was identified by the Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond on Feb. 5, authorities said. The sheriff's office waited to publicize the discovery in order to give Murphy's family time to grieve and make arrangement, the news release said.
With the discovery of the body and Taylor's conviction, the case is now considered closed, authorities said.
In the release, Murphy's family asked for privacy and declined to speak to the media, but provided a short statement.
The family said they are grateful for the continuing love, support and prayers for Alexis and the family since she went missing.
"While we have been grieving the loss of Alexis since 2013, we remained hopeful that she would be found alive and well," the family said. "Alexis was the fashionista, athlete and joker of our family; we were blessed to have loved her for 17 years and her memory will continue to live on through us all.
They thanked the community, law enforcement and search and rescue teams for their "commitment and unwavering support to find Alexis."
"You all kept the promise made in 2013, to bring Alexis home," the statement read.