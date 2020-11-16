'Red flag' lawsuit against Charlottesville officials dismissed

In his complaint, Draego attempted to bolster his First Amendment argument by citing a 2016 federal lawsuit he filed against the city.

That year, Draego attended City Council meetings to speak against the “allegedly unfettered Muslim immigration into his hometown.”

At one meeting, his speech was cut short by a council vote after he referred to Muslims as “monstrous maniacs” who perpetrate “horrible crimes.” In its vote, the council cited its meeting rule forbidding speech that disparages an entire group or race.

When the vote passed unanimously, Draego reasserted his right to speak and laid on the floor of the meeting hall in protest. He was then removed from the meeting by two police officers.

In July 2016, Draego sued the city. A settlement was reached in December of that year. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

In the red flag suit, Conrad acknowledged Draego’s free-speech argument but said that, at most, the plaintiff suggested that he has self-censored his speech on the basis of past actions taken by non-party “activists,” who are unable to petition for a substantial risk order.

Following the filing of the suit in July, experts claimed it was unlikely to succeed.