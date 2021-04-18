Public defender pay still an issue, though local governments lead way on supplements

Other localities, such as Virginia Beach, have not helped to fund their public defender offices, leading to a call from some former defenders for supplements to the budget, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Hingeley also pointed to the discrepancies in pay being based on experience and the work of the positions that differs between the two offices. There is not a one-to-one ratio between the prosecutor’s office and the public defender office, he said, and attorneys with different experience and responsibilities make up both offices.

“The comparison is that an employee in my office who has the same experience and credentials should match up to somebody in the public defender office who's comparable,” he said. “In that respect, the positions have to be compared based on the people who are actually holding them, and that’s what the process does.”

Hingeley also pointed to the benefit of having the public defender office represent two localities, meaning that the city and county are able to split the funding. Currently, that is calculated on caseload and can change from year to year, but usually falls near a 50/50 split, he said.