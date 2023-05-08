Shawna Marie Natalie Murphy, the domestic partner accused of fatally shooting author Matthew Farrell in his bed in October remains in Western State Hospital pending determination of whether her mental competence can be restored, according to a hearing in Albemarle Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court on Monday.

Farrell lived in the 2100 block of Stony Point Road, where he wrote novels and ran a small book imprint called the Hypocrite Press.

In a telephone interview with The Daily Progress conducted about a month after her jailing for the October 25 slaying, Murphy alleged without evidence that the 53-year-old Farrell had killed and buried "a minimum of 15 women" in the yard of that residence. She also asserted that Farrell might still be alive.

In December, Judge Areshini Pather ordered Murphy to in-patient psychiatric treatment at Western State to see if the self-described street performer, now 39, could be made competent for trial on the charges she faces: second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Holly R. Vradenburgh said Monday that there were three possible outcomes: competence restoration, an inability to restore competence and an expiration of the judge's order.

"In my experience, they will send an update before the expiration of the commitment order," Vradenburgh said in court Monday.

Upon hearing that, the prosecution and defense agreed to conduct another status hearing shortly before the June 14 expiration of the order. They will meet in court again on June 12.