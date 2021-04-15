Prospect Avenue shooting suspect taken into custody in North Carolina

An Albemarle County man who is suspected of shooting a man Tuesday night in Charlottesville has been found in North Carolina.

According to Charlottesville police, Alexander Antonio Rogers, 32, has been taken into custody and is currently awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Rogers was being sought on several charges, including malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, following a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue.

When city police responded to the shooting, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to police.

This is the third incident involving shots fired in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue in the past week, according to the city police. On April 7, city officers responded to two separate incidents involving gunfire, and located multiple shell casings at the scenes.

Tuesday's incident marked the 87th confirmed case of gunfire in the city this year, according to police.