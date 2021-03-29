 Skip to main content
Police to conduct speed enforcement operation Wednesday in Albemarle
Police to conduct speed enforcement operation Wednesday in Albemarle

The Albemarle County Police Department and Virginia State Police will be conducting targeted speed enforcement measures on Wednesday on all primary roadways in Albemarle. 

The enforcement is part of an effort to discourage dangerous speeding habits. According to preliminary data from the Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office, approximately 303 of the county's 1,727 crashes last year, or about 17.5%, were associated with speeding. 

According to a news release, officers and troopers will be focused on motorists disregarding posted speed limits on primary roadways, but they also will be on the lookout for other aggressive driving behaviors and distracted driving habits.

During 2020, crashes on 17 of Albemarle’s roadways accounted for a majority of the total crashes. During that same time period, 11 of the year’s 17 traffic fatalities were on these roadways.

According to state data, six of the fatalities in crashes in 2020 in Albemarle were speed related. 

“The Virginia State Police is proud to have this opportunity to partner with Albemarle County Police as part of our continuous efforts to help make Albemarle County safer for everyone,” said 1st Sgt. Matt Riley, Virginia State Police Area 18/Albemarle County commander, in the release. “Especially with students and families traveling for spring break in the coming week, we ask that all motorists make traffic safety a priority by complying with speed limits, buckling up and driving distraction free.”

In Charlottesville, 14.8% of crashes in 2020 were associated with speeding, up from 12.9% in 2019. Approximately 16% of crashes in Albemarle in 2019 were associated with speeding, according to state data.

Albemarle County Police Department badge
