Police request public’s help in investigation of Madison Avenue rape

The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking the public's help in the investigation of a recent rape in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.

CPD asked in a news release Monday for those who live near where the crime occurred to share any video footage from doorbell cameras, Ring cameras or other home security systems.

“Whether you think it may help or not, any little bit of information you have could be very helpful and could solve this case,” the department said.

At about 10:15 p.m. Dec. 17, police said a man abducted a woman at gunpoint and raped her at a nearby apartment complex. The suspect was described as African American, thin, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall with short hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Those with video footage or information to share should call CPD at (434) 970-3280. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

— Staff reports