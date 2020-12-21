 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police request public’s help in investigation of Madison Avenue rape
0 comments
alert top story

Police request public’s help in investigation of Madison Avenue rape

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charlottesville Police Department logo

The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking the public's help in the investigation of a recent rape in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.

CPD asked in a news release Monday for those who live near where the crime occurred to share any video footage from doorbell cameras, Ring cameras or other home security systems.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Whether you think it may help or not, any little bit of information you have could be very helpful and could solve this case,” the department said.

At about 10:15 p.m. Dec. 17, police said a man abducted a woman at gunpoint and raped her at a nearby apartment complex. The suspect was described as African American, thin, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall with short hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Those with video footage or information to share should call CPD at (434) 970-3280. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

— Staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Huguely lawyers again seek to overturn conviction
Crime News

Huguely lawyers again seek to overturn conviction

George Huguely's write habeas corpus argues that the court should vacate his conviction and sentence or order an evidentiary hearing. This latest attempt comes after a writ of habeas corpus was denied by the Charlottesville Circuit Court in 2018.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert