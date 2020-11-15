Police make arrest in Orangedale Avenue homicide

An Albemarle County man was arrested Saturday night in a fatal shooting on Orangedale Avenue in Charlottesville, according to a news release.

Charlottesville police officers responded to the 800 block of Orangedale after they received a report of a single gunshot at 9:11 p.m. Saturday. Officers at the scene found a man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound and performed CPR until rescue personnel arrived.

Tiewan Levert Benston, 41 of Charlottesville, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers apprehended Bryan Garick Hatcher, 44, a short distance from the scene, according to the release.

Hatcher was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He’s being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail pending an initial court appearance in Charlottesville General District Court on Monday.

Those with information related to the case should contact investigating detectives at (434) 970-3985.

