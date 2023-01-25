Police investigating two shootings after downtown power outage

Charlottesville police are now investigating two shootings that occurred downtown late Monday night that left a boy and adult woman injured moments after a power outage plunged the area into darkness.

Police said they responded just before 10 p.m. on Monday to a shooting near Sixth and Garrett streets that left a juvenile male injured. Then at 12:44 a.m. police said they responded to a second shooting roughly three blocks away on Oakmont Street that left a 30-year-old woman injured.

The police reported the first shooting in a tweet at 11:35 p.m. Monday night but did not release a statement on the second shooting until noon Wednesday, more than 24 hours after the incident.

“I release information as investigations makes it available to me,” city police spokesman Kyle Ervin told The Daily Progress.

The injured boy was treated and released from University of Virginia Medical Center, police reported Tuesday night. The injured woman was still at the hospital receiving treatment on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Ervin said that no arrests have been made in relation to either incident and could not say if the shootings were related.

Charlottesville police have asked for the public’s assistance in gathering information.

Ervin also said police could not say whether the shootings were related to the power outage Monday night that hit more than 2,400 Dominion Energy customers in the surrounding area.

The power outage occurred mere moments after gunshots were heard in the area, according to staff at the ACAC gym downtown, who said they immediately telephoned the police.

Crews were seen working on a Garrett Street utility pole as police responded to the shootings nearby Monday night.

Power was restored to all Dominion Energy customers in the area before midnight, according to the company’s website.

Dominion Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.