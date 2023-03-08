A 13-year-old child in possession of a firearm was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday.

Police said on Wednesday that the incident is linked to the ongoing rise in gun violence that’s been reported in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville.

The child was being held Wednesday at the Blue Ridge Detention Center and faces three charges: carrying a gun on school property, underage possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

The Albemarle County Police Department said it received a report of a juvenile with a gun on Tuesday. The child was located on the grounds of an unnamed private alternative education program in the county on Earlysville Road.

That program is not a part of the Albemarle County Public Schools division, said police, who asked the program not be named in order to protect the juvenile suspect’s identity.

“It is not a school per se, but it is an alternative program for students that are having issues in school,” county police spokeswoman Bridgette Butynski told The Daily Progress on Wednesday.

Police said that when they arrived on the scene on Tuesday, the suspect fled on foot.

“Shortly after running from police, the 13-year-old was located hiding in a dumpster and taken into custody without incident. The firearm was recovered nearby,” a statement from the police department says.

Butynski said that because of the child’s age there were few details the police department could provide. She did say that the firearm was never discharged.

“I can confirm he was not shooting the gun,” she said. “Other than that, that’s all I can confirm because it is a juvenile.”

Albemarle police said in its statement on Wednesday that “the individual is linked to the ongoing gun violence that has affected the community.”

Albemarle and the city of Charlottesville it surrounds have been rocked by a spike in shootings in recent months.

Gun violence in the two localities has taken the lives of 14 people and injured 22 others since September of last year, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally.

A number of initiatives have been undertaken in an effort to quell the violence, including increased patrols and a community gun violence forum. As recently as this past week, the city manager in Charlottesville floated a gun buyback proposal before City Council.

Butynski said on Wednesday that the arrest of the juvenile in Albemarle County is a reminder for gun owners to be responsible, remain vigilant and keep the community safe.

“One of the things we want community members to understand and know is, if they are a gun owner, to lock up their firearms, don’t leave them in the car, don’t leave them out,” Butynski said. “I can’t tell you where this juvenile got this firearm, that’s still part of this investigation – but lock them up.”