Police and court staff saddened by loss of Albemarle K-9 officer

Albemarle County’s courthouse has lost a calm and comforting presence.

Theo, 11, an Albemarle County Police Department K-9 officer who served as the county courthouse paw patrol, providing comfort for staff, victims and witnesses, died Saturday.

The black Labrador retriever with a laid-back demeanor began working his beat in 2014, helping to ease the anxiety and stress of the legal system for victims and witnesses.

He continued working up until his death.

Theo was selected through consultation with Courthouse Dogs and Service Dogs of Virginia and trained by the local organization.

Theo worked with county staff in the victim/witness division.

“Not only did Theo provide assistance to victims, he was also a co-worker, friend and companion to the women and men of the Albemarle County Police Department,” the department said in a news release. “Theo will be greatly missed.”

