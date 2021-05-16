Plea agreements in works for some defendants in Emmet Street shootout

One of three Georgia men involved in a January shootout on Emmet Street has accepted a plea agreement, and another is expected to follow soon, according to court records.
On Jan. 4, Jayden Lamar Riley, 21; Carson Evan Dabbs, 20; and Zavien L. Goines, 19, were arrested after their Kia Optima sedan with Georgia plates was pulled over following a shootout in Charlottesville.
According to police, the shootout began around 1:30 p.m. on northbound Emmet Street in front of the entrance to Kroger. Witnesses said five men began fighting in the roadway and one man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and fired at least six times at one of the others.
Numerous other vehicles were traveling on Emmet Street when the incident occurred and several witnesses called 911 to report the shooting.
Several of the men took off in the Kia, driving down Hydraulic Road. Witnesses gave police a description of the car and a license plate number and the vehicle was stopped about two hours later.
As the Kia drove off, a Fluvanna County man later identified as Jalen Anderson, who reportedly had been hit four times, was put into a friend’s car and driven to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital’s emergency room, according to reports. He was later transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, a regional trauma center.
Riley, Dabbs and Goines are all charged with robbery and two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony as a first-time offender. In addition, Riley and Dabbs are charged with malicious wounding, while Goines is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
After a few delays in Charlottesville General District Court, the charges against all three men were certified and on May 3, Dabbs accepted a plea agreement, pleading guilty to malicious wounding. As a result of the plea, all of the other charges against him were dropped. Per the agreement, no sentencing promises were made.
According to court records, Goines is scheduled to accept a plea agreement Friday. The details of the agreement were not available.
The last defendant, Riley, is not set to plead guilty and, according to court records, plans to hire counsel. Riley also is alleged to be the defendant who shot Anderson, according to a police report included in court documents.
Per court documents, Riley matched the description of the shooter given by witnesses and admitted to shooting the victim twice. The report also alleges that the altercation was related to drugs and that $1,300 was taken following the fight. A large amount of cash was found in the vehicle after the three men were apprehended.
Riley is set for a hearing Friday. All three defendants remain at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.