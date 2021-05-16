Plea agreements in works for some defendants in Emmet Street shootout

Riley, Dabbs and Goines are all charged with robbery and two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony as a first-time offender. In addition, Riley and Dabbs are charged with malicious wounding, while Goines is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

After a few delays in Charlottesville General District Court, the charges against all three men were certified and on May 3, Dabbs accepted a plea agreement, pleading guilty to malicious wounding. As a result of the plea, all of the other charges against him were dropped. Per the agreement, no sentencing promises were made.

According to court records, Goines is scheduled to accept a plea agreement Friday. The details of the agreement were not available.

The last defendant, Riley, is not set to plead guilty and, according to court records, plans to hire counsel. Riley also is alleged to be the defendant who shot Anderson, according to a police report included in court documents.

Per court documents, Riley matched the description of the shooter given by witnesses and admitted to shooting the victim twice. The report also alleges that the altercation was related to drugs and that $1,300 was taken following the fight. A large amount of cash was found in the vehicle after the three men were apprehended.

Riley is set for a hearing Friday. All three defendants remain at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

