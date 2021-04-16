Platania's platform receives support from colleagues ahead of primary

Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania has been endorsed by various state prosecutors ahead of the June Democratic primary.
Platania was first elected in 2017. His first term has seen him deal with the legal fallout of the Unite the Right rally, including the prosecution of car attacker James Alex Fields Jr., who was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years in 2019.
His first term also has seen him help to form the Virginia Progressive Prosecutors for Justice, a group of commonwealth's attorneys who advocate for “common sense criminal justice reforms to make their communities safer and the commonwealth's justice system more fair and equitable.”
Seven of those prosecutors recently endorsed Platania, though their backing is not on behalf of the organization.
Those commonwealth’s attorneys are: Amy Ashworth, Prince William County; Buta Biberaj, Loudoun County; Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, Arlington County; Steve Descano, Fairfax County; Jim Hingeley, Albemarle County; Bryan Porter, city of Alexandria; and Shannon Taylor, Henrico County.
In a joint statement, the prosecutors highlighted their experiences working with Platania on criminal justice reform, including abolition of the death penalty, abolition of mandatory minimum sentences and sealing of criminal records to give people appropriate second chances.
“He is a talented prosecutor with a mindset that values both fairness and public safety,” the statement reads. “We are proud to support him in his re-election campaign.”
Platania said he was happy to receive the endorsements.
“These seven elected Virginia prosecutors are national leaders in responsible criminal justice reform and I am both humbled and proud to have their support,” he said.
The prosecutors’ endorsements mention Platania’s progressive platform, which emphasizes changes to how crimes are prosecuted.
Speaking about his platform, Platania said a major issue both locally and nationally is grappling with issues surrounding social justice and racial disproportionality within the criminal justice system.
However, Platania said he is |heartened that area stakeholders are, and have been, tackling and answering the tough questions” about racial and social justice.
During his term, Platania said he has implemented a variety of reforms, including: diverting appropriate cases involving mental health issues to the newly formed therapeutic docket for treatment and services; promoting relationships with citizens served through a Community Prosecution Program; stopping seeking of mandatory minimum sentences in all but the most serious cases; reducing first-time non-violent felony charges to misdemeanors; and reducing the local jail population to its lowest level in over 20 years by looking at incarceration as a last resort when possible.
When determining the balance between punishment and rehabilitation, Platania said rehabilitation is almost always a more successful option.
“Individuals who target and victimize the vulnerable have no place in a safe and stable community,” he said. “In almost all other cases, rehabilitation and community reintegration are more productive for both the offender and society at large.”
Over the last two years of available data for Charlottesville, Platania said there were only 19 arrests for felony drug possession, all for heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.
“In those handful of cases, our office has supported diversion, treatment and ultimate dismissal of the charge,” he said.
Platania will face off against Ray Szwabowski, a public defender, in a Democratic primary June 8.