Platania's platform receives support from colleagues ahead of primary

“He is a talented prosecutor with a mindset that values both fairness and public safety,” the statement reads. “We are proud to support him in his re-election campaign.”

Platania said he was happy to receive the endorsements.

“These seven elected Virginia prosecutors are national leaders in responsible criminal justice reform and I am both humbled and proud to have their support,” he said.

The prosecutors’ endorsements mention Platania’s progressive platform, which emphasizes changes to how crimes are prosecuted.

Speaking about his platform, Platania said a major issue both locally and nationally is grappling with issues surrounding social justice and racial disproportionality within the criminal justice system.

However, Platania said he is |heartened that area stakeholders are, and have been, tackling and answering the tough questions” about racial and social justice.