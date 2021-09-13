Pedestrian killed after being hit by motorcycle in Albemarle

A pedestrian was killed after being hit early Monday morning by a motorcycle in Albemarle County.

Albemarle police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to a call around 2:03 a.m. Monday for a vehicle crash on U.S. 250 near Hansen Road.

The motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on U.S. 250 and struck a pedestrian in the roadway, according to a news release. The pedestrian died at the scene and the motorcyclist was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in serious condition. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notifications.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the county police.

This is the sixth traffic fatality investigated by Albemarle police so far this year.

— Staff reports